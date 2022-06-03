Cayabyab clutch as NU Lady Bulldogs complete 3x3 three-peat

CALATAGAN -- Kristine Cayabyab scored the game-winning putback with 59.8 seconds left and completed National University's perfect run to the UAAP Season 84 women's 3x3 basketball crown with a 21-19 victory over University of Santo Tomas Friday at Crusoe CaSoBe.

It was the biggest of her six points and seven rebounds as she caught Camille Clarin's missed trey and capped off the Lady Bulldogs' undefeated 8-0 campaign to secure the three-peat in the halfcourt game, and in the process bag the MVP trophy.

Clarin waxed hot for NU with her eight points, eight boards, and five assists, Karl Ann Pingol chimed in four points and four rebounds, and Angel Surada was a beast down low with her three points and seven boards.

It also gifted new Lady Bulldogs head coach Aris Dimaunahan his first crown at the helm for the powerhouse squad.

NU, though, had to survive the hot shooting of Jovylyn Pangilinan who drained seven deuces for her 14 points to lead the Tigresses.

"We went into this knowing what our goal was, but honestly, we didn't have as much preparation as we wanted. But we still have that fire inside of us. As an NU Bulldog, you go into every game wanting to win cause you know everyone is out to get you," said Clarin.

The Lady Bulldogs extended their win streak in the halfcourt game to 20 straight matches as they have yet to taste a loss since the introduction of 3x3 basketball in the league.

Angelika Soriano added three points, while Agatha Bron scored one in UST's losing cause.

NU also had to stave off a game challenge from Ateneo in the semifinals, needing a Surada bucket in the last 4.0 seconds to take the tough 21-20 win.

UST, meanwhile, dominated University of the Philippines, 21-11 in the other semis matchup.

