Joehanna Arciga leads way as La Salle turns back UST

LA Salle scored a huge 67-60 victory over University of Santo Tomas to open the second round of the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament on Saturday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Archers leaned on an 8-2 finishing kick to seal the deal after the Tigresses roared back from a 16-point deficit and got to within one, 59-58, with 2:21 to play.

Joehanna Arciga put up 14 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals as La Salle climbed to 6-2 for a tie with UST in second place.

Lee Sario chipped in 11 points, while Fina Niantcho Tchuido got nine points and 16 boards in the win.

"We corrected our mistakes. We needed to really want it this time around to get that win from UST. UST is the number two team so you need to play a near-perfect game to beat them," said coach Cholo Villanueva.

UST banked on Rocel Dionisio's 17 points and 11 rebounds in the defeat.

In the second game, Ateneo survived a game challenge from Adamson, 76-72.

Kaycee Dela Rosa made an emphatic return after missing the last two games as she unfurled 23 points, 23 rebounds, and two blocks as the Blue Eagles' extended the win streak to four for a 5-3 slate.

Sandra Villacruz scored 11 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter, as Junize Calago got nine points.

Jhazmin Joson added eight points including the insurance freebies down the stretch to fend off the Lady Falcons' late charge.

"We're very thankful we were able to survive Adamson. Again, we're a young team, we're still learning," said coach LA Mumar.

Victoria Adeshina led Adamson (2-6) with 27 points and 14 rebounds, as Rose Ann Dampios had 17 points, seven steals, and five boards.

The scores:

First Game

La Salle 67 - Arciga 14, Sario 11, Niantcho Tchuido 9, Torres 6, Ahmed 6, De La Paz 6, Binaohan 5, Jimenez 3, Espinas 3, Dalisay 2, Camba 2.

UST 60 - Dionisio 17, Soriano 10, Bron 7, Ambos 6, Tacatac 5, Santos 5, Villasin 5, Danganan 3, Serrano 2, Pangilinan 0, Villapando 0.

Quarterscores: 22-15, 40-29, 53-43, 67-60.

Second Game

Ateneo 76 - Dela Rosa 23, Villacruz 21, Calago 9, Joson 8, Eufemiano 5, Miranda 4, Makanjoula 4, Nieves 2, Cruza 0.

Adamson 72 - Adeshina 27, Dampios 17, Agojo 10, Flor 6, De la Cruz 2, Etang 2, Ornopia 0, Alaba 0, Catulong 0, Carcallas 0, Tano 0.

Quarterscores: 17-9, 39-27, 56-49, 76-72.

