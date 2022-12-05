Haydee Ong sets lofty goals for 'loaded' UST next season

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas is hoping to do even better next year after falling short of the finals in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament.

"Medyo loaded ako next year," Growling Tigresses head coach Haydee Ong said with a chuckle on Sunday. "That's a good problem, actually."

Joining presumptive UAAP MVP Eka Soriano and a ragtag team of eight rookies are the Danganan twins Erika and Nicole; the returning Tantoy Ferrer, who has recovered from an ACL injury, and Kent Pastrana, a transferee from La Salle.

In the semis, the Tigresses forced a deciding game against twice-to-beat Lady Archers before falling just short.

"I think yung first three quarters, we played cautiously, not so aggressive. I think yun ang main factor kung bakit kami naghahabol the whole time," recalled Ong.

"I told the ladies, we cannot win a game by playing one quarter. We have to be consistent, aggressive from the start until the finish," she continued.

Soriano thanked her team for helping her clinch the MVP award.

"Kung hindi sila nagtrabaho, hindi ko to makukuha. Lalo na yung mga coaches na tumulong sa akin, sa amin. Yung mga sumusuporta sa amin," said the guard, who averaged 14.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 3.7 steals.