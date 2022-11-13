NATIONAL University once again overpowered winless University of the East, 92-31, on Sunday in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament at UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Camille Clarin scored nine points in the first half, outscoring the Lady Warriors which only had six in the first two frames.

She finished with 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting from deep, to go with two assists and two steals to guide the Lady Bulldogs to win No. 107 and go up to 11-0 for the season.

Kristine Cayabyab led NU with 17 points, five rebounds, and two assists, as Mikka Cacho got 11 points, seven rebounds, and four dimes.

Lady Bulldogs coach Aris Dimaunahan continued to challenge his wards, who are three wins away from another elimination-round sweep.

“The challenge was how well we could translate those practices into the actual game today. I’m glad they did. They dominated the game today," he said. "For me maganda yung momentum namin. Hopefully madala namin yung good things na nagawa namin today into our next game against UST."

Joyce Terrinal and Kamba Kone both had nine in the losing effort for UE to drop to 0-11.

Meanwhile, La Salle clinched a Final Four seat with a 54-48 victory over Adamson.

Charmine Torres paced the Lady Archers with 14 points, seven rebounds, and five steals, as Fina Niantcho Tchuido collected 10 points and 13 boards.

“Reaching the Final Four is just one of our goals in this tournament. But, again, we’re not yet done. We have three more games. We want to build good momentum going to the next phase of the tournament,” said coach Cholo Villanueva.

La Salle's defense was on point, forcing Adamson to 20 turnovers, before securing crucial stops in the last two minutes as Rose Ann Dampios lost the ball in the final 34.1 seconds that led to Niantcho Tchuido icing the game at the charity stripe.

The Lady Archers' fourth straight win pushed them to a 9-2 slate, making it to the semifinals for the first time since UAAP Season 79 in 2016.

Victoria Adeshina had 20 points and 20 rebounds for Adamson, which fell to 3-8.

The scores:

First Game:

La Salle 54 - Torres 14, Niantcho Tchuido 10, Sario 7, Ahmed 6, Jimenez 5, Espinas 4, Binaohan 4, Dalisay 2, De La Paz 2, Castillo 0, Villava-Cua 0.

Adamson 48 - Adeshina 20, Padilla 11, Alaba 6, Flor 5, Agojo 4, Catulong 2, Dampios 0, Ornopia 0, De La Cruz 0, Meniano 0, Etang 0.

Quarters: 12-11; 25-19; 41-33; 54-48.

Second Game:

NU 92 - Cayabyab 17, Clarin 14, Cacho 11, Pingol 7, Tiky 6, Betanio 5, Villareal 5, Canuto 4, Solis 4, Fabruada 4, Ico 3, Bartolo 3, Dimaunahan 3, Surada 3, Barroquillo 3.

UE 31 - Terrinal 9, Kone 9, Paule 4, Lorena 3, Silva 2, Caraig 2, Gervacio 2, Sajol 0, Dela Rosa 0, Tinio 0.

Quarterscores: 18-4; 51-6; 68-14; 92-31.