Bron shows the way as Tigresses nip Blue Eagles

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas beat Ateneo, 69-68, on Wednesday at its home gym in Manila.

Agatha Bron led the Tigresses with 15 points, including the go-ahead three that made it 69-66 with 1:10 left. She also had eight rebounds

See Ferocious NU Bulldogs deal UP Maroons first loss of season

Eka Soriano, Brigette Santos, and Rachel Ambos added 11 markers apiece for UST.

Blue Eagle Jhazmin Joson turned the ball over with a second left and UST scored its third win in four tries.

"Of course, we commend Ateneo also for giving us a good game. Winning this by a point is good for us because we're 3-1," said UST head coach Haydee Ong.

"A win is a win. Yung mga turnovers, yung mga defensive lapses namin, we can correct by the end of the first round," she added.

Five Blue Eagles scored in double figures, led by Sandra Villacruz's 16 markers.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Ateneo suffered its third straight loss after an opening win.

PHOTO: UAAP

Watch Now

Meanwhile, Adamson scored its second consecutive victory, beating FEU in wire-to-wire fashion, 95-61.

Dindy Medina led the way with 22 points, while Rose Ann Dampios added 16 for the Lady Tamaraws who led by 37 in the fourth.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Brian Gorospe is glad the team got a boost in morale for the battle against NU on Saturday.

"Yun lang naman ang goal namin every game. We play for each other no matter what. We're getting just started sa game and ngayon mas nararamdaman namin ang intensity ng season, especially we're playing against NU," said Gorospe.

"We really needed this win, back to back wins para yung confidence namin [maganda] as we face NU," he added.

Kyla Go had 12 markers for FEU, which fell to a 1-3 slate.

Adamson dished out 32 assists on its 37 field goals.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the day's opener, La Salle cruised to its second straight victory, blasting UE, 76-53, to improve to 3-1.

Graduating forward Joehanna Arciaga paced the Lady Archers with 14 points, while Fina Tchuido and Lee Sario added 11 markers apiece.

Arciaga poured 10 of her 14 points in the first half as La Salle took a 37-15 lead at intermission. La Salle led by 32 points.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

UE is winless in four games.

"We just wanted to take the game. UE's not gonna be just there to give us the game," said head coach Cholo Villanueva.

"So if we want to take the win, especially against UE, so we need to take it and we need to grab yung opportunity of getting the win," he added.

Kamba Kone topscored for the Lady Warriors with 22 points while making 10 rebounds.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.