Ateneo Blue Eagles seal return to UAAP women's Final Four

ATENEO completed the Final Four cast of the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament after a 65-51 drubbbing of University of the East on Wednesday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The Blue Eagles secured their first playoff appearance since falling to the NU Lady Bulldogs in the UAAP Season 78 Finals, which they lost, 2-0.

"Sobrang happy. We're a program in its infancy stage, getting sila Kaycee [Dela Rosa], [Ylyssa] Eufemiano, sila Sarah [Makajuola]. It's a pretty new team - wala na sila [Melissa] Newsome, sila Trina [Guytingco], sila [Hazelle] Yam," said first-year head coach LA Mumar.

"It was one of our goals - to make the Final Four even if we're a young team. In a way a little small history para sa mga girls natin today," he added.

UE went winless at 0-13.

On the other hand, UST cruised to a wire-to-wire 85-52 victory against the Fighting Maroons. The Growling Tigresses' win assured them of the Final Four ticket, but the placing remains uncertain until the final day of eliminations on Nov. 26.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

UAAP MVP frontrunner Eka Soriano once again stuffed the stat sheets with a 24-point, 11-assist, nine-rebound, and five-steal performance, while skipper Tacky Tacatac added 24 more.

Watch Now

Kaye Pesquera top scored for UP with 12 points.

Meanwhile, Adamson closed out the four-game playdate with a 62-42 drubbing of FEU for its fifth win of the season. Adamson now has a 5-8 record, tied with UP for a share of fifth place.

The scores:

First Game:

UST 85 - Tacatac 24, Soriano 13, Dionisio 11, Villasin 11, Santos 7, Serrano 6, Araza 5, Bron 3, Pangilinan 3, Ambos 2, Villapando 0.

UP 52 - Pesquera 12, Bariquit 11, Maw 11, Tapawan 6, Vingno 5, Sanchez 3, Larrosa 2, Lebico 2, Domingo 0, Gonzales 0, Sauz 0, Lara 0, Rivera 0.

Quarters: 22-13, 49-25, 67-39, 85-52.

Third Game:

ATENEO 65 - Eufemiano 23, Dela Rosa 17, Joson 13, Calago 4, Villacruz 3, Miranda 2, Nieves 2, Cruza 1, Penaranda 0, Fetalvero 0, Makanjuola 0, Perez 0, Angala 0.

UE 51 - Terrinal 15, Kone 9, Paule 9, Sajol 6, Lorena 5, Caraig 3, Nama 2, Silva 2, Gervacio 0, Tinio 0, Zamudio 0.

Quarters: 22-12, 42-20, 64-38, 65-51.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Fourth Game:

ADAMSON 62 - Adeshina 20, Dampios 17, Flor 9, Agojo 6, Padilla 4, Meniano 2, Etang 2, De la Cruz 2, Catulong 0, Alaba Ali. 0, Alaba Ala. 0, Carcallas 0, Ornopia 0, Dumelod 0, Tano 0.

FEU 42 - Go 12, Taguiam 9, Jumuad 8, Delos Santos 6, Obien 3, Aquino 2, Manguiat 2, Pacia 0, Paras 0, Calinawan 0.

Quarters: 10-11, 25-23, 37-31, 62-42.