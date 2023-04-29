ON THIS DAY seven years ago: Alyssa Valdez's UAAP farewell ends in heartbreak

ON this day seven years ago, Alyssa Valdez was on the verge of leading Ateneo to a three-peat, but the Lady Eagles fell short, bowing in the UAAP Season 78 women's volleyball finals to arch-rival La Salle.

Valdez was the season's top scorer, best server, and named Most Valuable Player for the third straight year.

But on April 30, 2016 at the Araneta Coliseum, 31 points from Valdez were not enough to lift the Katipunan side to championship glory one last time.

As eventual Finals MVP Kianna Dy converted an off-the-block kill on La Salle's third championship point, Valdez's high school teammate Kim Fajardo and veteran mentor Ramil de Jesus embraced in the midst of championship chaos on the court.

And in front of a 22,848-strong crowd at the Big Dome, Valdez circled the Big Dome in tears to express her gratitude to the volleyball community that has shown nothing but love and support to the Queen Eagle.

“Iba kasi 'pag UAAP. Compared to other leagues, when you go to professional volleyball, it’s really different — the feeling. Playing with your college teammates, it’s always different," said Valdez.

"It’s really a good story, it's gonna be one of the best chapters of my life."

From her lethal scoring exploits on the court to her empathetic heart for the people off of it, the young Batangueña left the UAAP stage as an MVP and league icon.

