Zav Lucero top scorer, Kouame leads in rebounds at end of UAAP first round

SHAKING off his slow start, Zavier Lucero has settled into his role in University of the Philippines and is the league leader in scoring at the end of the first round of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament.

The Fil-Am forward has made his imprint through his first seven games with the Maroons as he averaged 15.29 points bolstered by his 27-point eruption in UP's win over Far Eastern University on Saturday.

Not far behind Lucero is FEU's sweet shooting gunner RJ Abarrientos who averages 14.86 points per game and posted the season's highest scoring output of 33 against National University.

Adamson's Jerom Lastimosa ranks at third with his 14.43 points, followed by University of the East's Harvey Pagsanjan who had 13.86 and University of Santo Tomas' Sherwin Concepcion who got 13.43.

Rounding out the top 10 in scoring are UST's Joshua Fontanilla and Ateneo's Ange Kouame, who are tied for sixth with their identical 12.86 averages; La Salle's Justine Baltazar who had 12.71 points; and UST's Nic Cabanero and Ateneo's Dave Ildefonso with their 12.57 points to be tied at 10th.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

FEU's RJ Abarrientos is running second in scoring.

Lucero also had the best two-point field goal percentage in the league with his 71.7-percent clip, followed by the Ateneo pair of BJ Andrade (70-percent) and SJ Belangel (65.52-percent).

Ateneo's Gian Mamuyac is the best three-point shooter as he made 11 of his 25 shots from distance for a fiery 44-percent clip from rainbow country. FEU's Xyrus Torres isn't far behind with his 43.9-percent three-point shooting, while the rest of the top six all came from the Blue Eagles with Tyler Tio and Jolo Mendoza ranking third (41.67-percent), followed by Chris Koon (38.89-percent), and Ildefonso (37.84-percent).

Continue reading below ↓

National University's Michael Malonzo had the best total field goal, making 25 of his 40 shots for his 62.5-percent clip, followed by Lucero (62.32-percent) and Adamson's Lenda Douanga (60-percent).

In the rebounding category, Kouame is the king with his 12.29 rebounds through the first seven games of the season.

Trailing him were FEU's Emman Ojuola, who grabbed 12.0 boards; Douanga, who had 10.29 rebounds; and the La Salle twin tower combo of Michael Phillips (9.86 rebounds) and Baltazar (9.0 rebounds).

Ojuola actually had the best offensive rebounding average with 5.43 offensive rebounds per game, besting Phillips' 4.86 and Kouame's 4.29.

UP's Joel Cagulangan emerged as the best playmaker through the first round with his 4.43 assists per game, followed by UE's Clint Escamis (4.29 assists), Lastimosa (3.71 assists), Fontanilla (3.57 assists), and Belangel (3.29 assists).

Escamis and La Salle's Schonny Winston are tied for the most steals in the first round with their 2.14 averages, while not far behind are Lucero and Adamson's Vince Magbuhos, both recording 2.0 steals per outing.

Continue reading below ↓

Kouame, on the other hand, is just a blocking machine with his 2.57 rejections per game way ahead of the pack. UP's Malick Diouf ranks second with 1.86 blocks, while following suit are Douanga and Phillips, both having 1.43 blocks, and La Salle's Bright Nwankwo with 1.29.

Fontanilla, however, is the league's biggest waster committing 4.43 turnovers per game. Also in the top three of the errors list are Winston (3.43 turnovers) and Douanga (2.86 turnovers).

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.