Zavier Lucero shakes off early jitters to put Maroons on track

ALL Zavier Lucero needed was to shake off the cobwebs to really flash his potential.

And after getting a game under his belt, the Fil-Am forward could say that he's now ready to rock for University of the Philippines.

The highly-touted rookie from CSU Maritime Academy finally delivered for the Maroons in the 98-82 victory over University of Santo Tomas on Tuesday as he led the Diliman crew to their first win in UAAP Season 84.

"I would say I was a little bit more comfortable after the Ateneo game," he said after exploding for 10 points in UP's blazing 36-point third period before finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds, and three steals.

It was night and day for Lucero, showcasing his athleticism after largely being an afterthought in his debut on Saturday.

He was largely a non-factor in UP's 90-81 defeat to Ateneo back in opening day as he was limited to only two points, two assists, and two steals in 18 minutes of play.

But something which did not change in the first two games for the 6-foot-6 Lucero is the confidence that he got from the Fighting Maroons, saying, "My teammates and the coaching staff, they really reiterated their confidence in me."

It's exactly what fueled his performance against the Growling Tigers.

"This performance, basically if you look at all my points, they came from my teammates finding me in spots where I could get those shots to go, so credit to them, because I wouldn’t have been able to score or do what I was doing if they weren’t there to help me out," he said.

If thing stay the same, then better believe that Lucero is indeed just getting started.

