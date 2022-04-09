Zavier Lucero humbled by MVP chants, but insists championship top priority

IS University of the Philippines bound to have its second MVP in four years?

If the Fighting Maroons crowd would have its way, Zavier Lucero should get the plum.

The 6-foot-6 high-flyer has proven that he's indeed for real and his fellow Iskos sure have given their blessing, showering him with MVP chants in UP's 83-76 victory over Far Eastern University on Saturday.

Zavier Lucero on MVP chants

And Lucero rewarded them with a performance to remember, catching fire in the third quarter where he delivered 16 points before capping off his career night of 27 points with a booming trey with 1:50 left to make it a 76-70 affair.

It's truly a humbling experience for the Fil-Am forward, but he'd rather get the chip than the top individual plum.

"It's flattering but like I said, we have one goal in this team," he said. "Everybody has the same goal and that's what's special about us. There's no individual accolades that are gonna make a difference if we aren't able to do what we set out to do. So as long as we stay focused on that goal, then I like where we're at."

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Starting off slow in his debut against Ateneo, Lucero has picked it up in the Fighting Maroons' six-game win streak, posting 17.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.8 assists, and 0.8 blocks to solidify himself as the top gun for the Diliman side.

His latest showing against the Tamaraws, where he shot 3-of-4 from deep, to go with 12 rebounds, three steals, two assists, and one block further justified why he has been one of the most sought after recruits in the offseason.

Continue reading below ↓

But to Lucero, it's really no statement but rather his way of repaying the faith given to him by coach Goldwin Monteverde while still not veering away too much from the team's flow.

"Coach says it all the time, our offense allows us to do what we do," he said. "I'm getting open looks a little more than some other guys which is allowing me to be on the scoreboard. But as far as me personally, I don't do much on my own. I get set up by my guys a lot, whether it's a screen, like Carl [Tamayo] got my guy off that screen for the last three I hit or Maymay [Cagulangan] is usually finding me in places," he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"It's just our team is really growing, and our chemistry is growing, and you can see that on the offensive end."

Lucero can deflect all the credit he wants, but if he keeps this pace of his, don't be surprised to see him follow the footsteps of Bright Akhuetie and also take home an MVP trophy for himself.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.