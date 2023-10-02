Xyrus Torres says FEU lacked energy against dominant La Salle

XYRUS Torres lamented Far Eastern University's poor response when La Salle caught fire in their season opener.

"Siguro ‘yung one thing na kailangang i-improve namin is ‘yung mindset namin kasi nun’ng time na nada-down kami, ‘yung mga teammates namin nada-down din agad sa bench," Torres said.

"Feeling ko sarili lang din talaga namin ‘yung tumalo sa’min. Alam naman namin na kaya namin pero kapag nakakuha ng possession ‘yung La Salle, bumabagsak kami," he added.

Although the former Gilas U19 player acknowledges the stronger playing field this year, Torres would rather focus on the things that he and the rest of his crew can control moving forward.

"At the end of the game, bahala na ’yung result eh. ‘Yun lang din naman sinasabi ni Coach Denok (Miranda) na ‘yung effort namin, doblehin namin knowing na number one team ‘yung La Salle eh," Torres explained.

"Mag-aadjust din kami sa mga practices namin na darating dahil siyempre, mas mabibigat din ‘yung mga teams at wala talagang mahina sa mga teams."

FEU looks to enter the win column against the NU Bulldogs on Wednesday, 12 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.

