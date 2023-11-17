Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Nov 17
    UAAP-MENS

    UAAP basketball commissioner Xavier Nunag to take leave of absence

    Nunag cites 'family health crisis' for decision
    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    uaap season 86 commissioner's team
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    UAAP Season 86 basketball comissioner Xavier Nunag will take a leave of absence due to a ‘family health crisis.’

    This comes from an official statement issued by the league on Friday evening.

    READ: UE president Battad resigns as UAAP Board of Trustees chairman

    “The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) expresses its understanding and support for Basketball Commissioner Xavier Nunag's decision to take a leave of absence due to a family health crisis.

    uaap season 86 commissioner's team

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    “In light of these circumstances, the UAAP fully supports Commissioner Nunag's need to prioritize his family's well-being during this critical time,” the league said.

    Deputy commissioner Atty. Mariana Lopa will serve as acting basketball commissioner in Nunag’s absence, which has been approved by the UAAP Board of Directors.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Moreover, deputy commissioner Marvin Bienvenida and UAAP executive director Atty. Rene Saguisag Jr. will continue to serve their roles in technical operations and ‘ensuring transparency and fair play in the league,’ respectively.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Patrick Romero

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again