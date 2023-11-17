UAAP basketball commissioner Xavier Nunag to take leave of absence

UAAP Season 86 basketball comissioner Xavier Nunag will take a leave of absence due to a ‘family health crisis.’

This comes from an official statement issued by the league on Friday evening.

“The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) expresses its understanding and support for Basketball Commissioner Xavier Nunag's decision to take a leave of absence due to a family health crisis.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

“In light of these circumstances, the UAAP fully supports Commissioner Nunag's need to prioritize his family's well-being during this critical time,” the league said.

Deputy commissioner Atty. Mariana Lopa will serve as acting basketball commissioner in Nunag’s absence, which has been approved by the UAAP Board of Directors.

Moreover, deputy commissioner Marvin Bienvenida and UAAP executive director Atty. Rene Saguisag Jr. will continue to serve their roles in technical operations and ‘ensuring transparency and fair play in the league,’ respectively.

