Adamson looks to take care of business vs UE as semis bid out of its control

PLAIN and simple: Adamson must win against University of the East on Sunday if it still wants a sliver of opportunity to make it through to the UAAP Season 84 Final Four.

Adamson vs UE preview

It's a tough quandary to be in, all the more as the Soaring Falcons, currently at 5-8, need both of Far Eastern University and National University to drop their respective games to force a three-way tie for fourth at 6-8.

The Tamaraws will be facing also-ran University of Santo Tomas while the Bulldogs will have no. 3-seed La Salle in another busy UAAP quadruple-header.

Yet coach Nash Racela isn't ready to look at the big picture as he only demands his players to "take care of business."

"We just reminded them na they should go the game ready every time, so that's at least a learning for our part," he said after Thursday's tough 64-51 defeat to the Green Archers.

Adamson's top gun Jerom Lastimosa found himself smothered in that game with three La Salle players consistently checking on him and made sure that he'll have a tough night at the office.

True enough, the third-year guard shot a horrid 3-of-13 clip from the field despite ending with 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Racela noted that with Lastimosa earning more attention from the opposition, onus shifts on the other Soaring Falcons to help and relieve their main man of the burden and contribute to the team's success.

"La Salle came up with a great defensive game plan and they really wanted Jerom to give up the ball. Sa amin naman, I think si Jerom was responsible enough to give up the ball and passing the responsibility to the other guys, but the problem is that the other guys weren't that ready," he lamented.

Lastimosa himself is taking this challenge as he plots to remain effective in instances when the defense zeroes in on him.

"I need to give up the ball sa mga teammateas ko para ma-open naman din sila. Siguro yun din yung pag-aaralan ko sa next game, na i-expect ko na ganoon din ang mangyayari," he said.

It's a golden opportunity that Adamson knew it bungled, yet despite its fate no longer within its hands, all Racela is stressing is for the team to do what he expects them to execute and hope to come out victorious.

"Whatever comes we will just be ready. We'll do our part in our game this Sunday versus UE and hopefully, we take care of business," he said. "By doing that, we'll have a chance. Wala na sa kamay namin yung mga pwede mangyari eh, so we'll just think about that game on Sunday."

