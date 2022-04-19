Nash glad to see resilience paying off, but reminds Falcons to keep focus

WILL Adamson get another sweet ice cream treat after its big 62-55 win over National University on Tuesday?

Nash on Adamson semis bid

It's a question that coach Nash Racela anticipated especially after the Soaring Falcons' Final Four hopes came back to life as they now force themselves in a three-way logjam for fifth place in UAAP Season 84.

"To be honest after nung hymn, hinuddle ko sila eh. Parang naghihintay sila ng announcement na mag-ice cream ulit sila. Pero may game kami sa Thursday and masyadong malapit," he said, much to the players' dismay.

But Adamson really has no reason to be down after this second straight win that hiked its record to 3-6, tying Far Eastern University and University of Santo Tomas as they sit a game behind NU for the fourth spot.

It's a testament to the capabilities of these Soaring Falcons, all the more after those phalanx of heartbreakers they suffered in the first round.

To some, it's an evidence that the San Marcelino squad is really better than what their record shows.

Yet Racela really doesn't want to join that chatter just yet as the process of developing these young wards continues for him.

"To us, we're just happy that we're getting wins," he said. "Just by doing the right things, what is expected from the players, they're doing it. Actually, they deserve this, yung mga wins because they don't give up, they continue to fight regardless. And that's something that as a coach, I'm really, really proud of. Kasi yun na nga eh, kahit anong sitwasyon, nandyan lang sila, lumalaban sila and as a coach, that's what you want."

If a Final Four stint is what awaits at the end of this journey, then Adamson will gladly take it.

In the end, all Racela wants is to see the continuous growth of these Soaring Falcons -- one that they will put to the test this Thursday against the streaking University of the Philippines.

"We don't want to be ahead of ourselves. Ngayon, we just have to focus on the next game. Tignan natin game-to-game. Again, hopefully by doing our part, we get good results whatever that means," he said.

And if an upset is indeed in the offing? That definitely deserves more of that scrumptious ice cream scoops.

For now, they have to settle with the scheduled team dinner.

"Chicken inasal muna," said Racela.

