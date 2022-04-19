Schonny Winston drops 33 as La Salle posts 29-point drubbing of UST

LA Salle was absolutely ruthless on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena as it slaughtered University of Santo Tomas with a 29-point manhandling, 112-83, in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament.

The Green Archers wasted no time stomping on the Growling Tigers' necks, starting the game on a 29-8 assault and fending off a spirited second quarter fight before once again pulling away in the second half.

Everything just went La Salle's way, dropping 28 points in the third frame to erect an 86-61 lead that grew to its biggest at 32, 110-78 edge, after an Emman Galman bucket in the final minute as the Taft side became the first team to breach the century mark this season.

Schonny Winston was sizzling hot from deep with his 3-of-5 clip from distance for a career-best 33 points, 19 of which coming in that third quarter pullaway, to go with four rebounds and two steals as the Green Archers remain at third place with their 6-3 card.

Deschon Winston leads La Salle to its sixth win in nine matches.

PHOTO: UAAP

He led the five La Salle players who notched double figures in scoring with Justine Baltazar also dropping 17 points, seven boards, seven assists, two steals, and one block, and Evan Nelle going on a perfect 4-of-4 clip from beyond the arc for his 16 points, six dimes, two rebounds, and two steals.



Michael Phillips also made significant contributions with his 15 points, nine boards, and two steals, while Kurt Lojera got 10 points and six rebounds in a game where the Green Archers shot 58.3-percent from the field and 9-of-23 from deep for a solid 39-percent clip.



"It was a total team effort for us tonight," said coach Derick Pumaren. "It was our best offensive game this season. We're able to execute, we're able to run what we're supposed to run, and we played that stretch and at the start of the third quarter, took the fight out of UST and really played defense."



Paul Manalang led UST with 14 points, three rebounds, and three assists, as Bryan Santos got 13 points and seven rebounds in his first game back from a one-game suspension.



The Growling Tigers fell to 3-6 in the standings.



The Scores:



LA SALLE 112 - Winston 33, Baltazar 17, Nelle 16, M. Phillips 15, Lojera 10, Nonoy 5, Cuajao 5, Galman 5, Escandor 2, B. Phillips 2, Cu 2, Lim 0, Nwankwo 0, Turco 0.



UST 83 -- Manalang 14, Santos 13, Concepcion 12, Cabanero 11, Ando 10, Fontanilla 8, Garing 6, Gomez de Liano 4, Samudio 3, Manaytay 2, Gesalem 0, Mantua 0, Yongco 0, Pangilinan 0, Herrera 0.



Quarters: 36-21, 58-46, 86-61, 112-83.



