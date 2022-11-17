Winston back as La Salle looks to stop skid, faces Adamson

AFTER a two-week break, action resumes in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Things to know about Thursday's quadruple-header.

RESCUE MISSION

MVP frontrunner Schonny Winston returns to La Salle after missing the last two games due to a calf injury and the Archers expect a big boost after losing four straight games and falling to 3-6.

The Green Archers attempt to begin their long climb up at 11 a.m. against a wounded Adamson (4-5).

Jerom Lastimosa is still doubtful for the Falcons with a foot injury.

NU vs UE

National University (7-3) looks to secure at least a playoff for a semifinal seat as it plays University of the East (4-6) at 1 p.m.

The Bulldogs look to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2015.

John Lloyd Clemente, Steve Nash Enriquez, and Kean Baclaan are expected to carry the scoring load for the Bulldogs.

SUSTAINING GROOVE

University of the Philippines (9-1) has won six straight games despite the injuries.

With Carl Tamayo and JD Cagulangan nursing injuries, the two-week break was a big boost for the Maroons.

UP faces Far Eastern University (4-6) at 4:30 p.m.

UST vs ATENEO

University of Santo Tomas (1-8) has been on a downward spiral, losing its last eight games.

The Tigers take on Ateneo (6-3) at 6:30 p.m.

It's going to be a tall task for the Espana crew to get the upset, but right now, all Nic Cabanero and Co. want is to just be competitive against the Blue Eagles and avoid a repeat of their 79-52 blowout in the first round.