Win run sustained but Nash rues Adamson's poor showing against UST

SAVE for Ateneo, Adamson can stake its claim as the hottest team in UAAP Season 84 today.

Winning their last four games, the Soaring Falcons have gone unbeaten so far in the second round, scoring a 80-69 victory over University of Santo Tomas on Saturday.

That allowed the San Marcelino side to rise back from the dead and all of a sudden, tightened their grip on the fourth spot with a 5-6 record.

To coach Nash Racela, it's reflective of the growth that the team has had through the course of this campaign, saying, "We're getting closer to where we want to be as a team. I think that's the important thing."

Yet Racela lamented the lackadaisical showing that his crew had in this UST game.

Seemingly showing no respect to the Growling Tigers early on, the Soaring Falcons found themselves in a dogfight in the first half before breaking away in the third frame.

And even when Adamson built a 23-point lead, 77-54, in the final 5:47, Racela felt like his side lifted their foot off of the gas pedal that allowed UST to cut the lead and bring it to a more manageable 11-point spread.

"Today, bagsak kami," he said, chiding his team before speaking to the mediamen.

"I had to talk to the team first before going. Kailangan silang sermunan because I don't think they respected the opponent today. We weren't consistent in playing, especially at the start of the first half. I thought that in their minds they could win just by stepping on that court, and it showed that UST is a tough team. If you don't play them with respect, tatalunin ka nila."

Coach Nash Racela says the Falcons should have played much better against the Tigers.

PHOTO: UAAP

Racela emphasized that need to always be at your A-game especially with Adamson's next game against the defending champion Ateneo.

"You don't want that at this time especially ang next game mo would be Ateneo. That's why in the dugout, I told them they need to understand that we are preparing them for bigger things. Hindi lang yung game today. That's something that kids now need to learn, and really absorb. The sooner, the better," he said.

"If we play like we did today moving forward, di rin kami aabot [sa Final Four]. So ngayon mas naka-focus kami sa learning from today's game and then moving forward, hopefully matuto kami, we bring it, at maayos namin."

His point was taken loud and clear by the Soaring Falcons' leader Jerom Lastimosa.

"Para sa akin, deserve naman talaga kaming sermunan ni coach Nash ngayon kasi parang di namin nire-respeto yung UST," said the Dumaguete-born dribbler who poured a career-high 24 points in the win.

Lastimosa underlined the importance of consistency, not just from him but the whole team as Adamson aims to truly make noise and barge into the Final Four.

"Gusto namin na yung tatlong panalo namin, consistent kami sa laro palagi as a team. Gusto ko rin syempre maging consistent lagi sa game. Yung mga pinaghirapan ko sa buong game ko ay nagbunga lang talaga," said Lastimosa, who now leads the league in scoring with 15.6 points. "Gusto ko lang talaga maging consistent sa laro palagi at yung mindset ko is manalo palagi every game."

It's a tough lesson that Adamson is taking for the day and unfortunately, also means that no ice cream treats once the Soaring Falcons return to the dorm.

"They don't deserve ice cream after their game today," said Racela. "Actually I was planning on rewarding them with ice cream. May sponsor na nga ako eh for their ice cream, but with the way they played today, I don't think they deserve it. You only give them what they deserve."

