COLUMN: Why Tab Baldwin went 'mute' in Ateneo loss to FEU

CHICAGO - In Ateneo's loss to FEU last Saturday, coach Tab Baldwin looked timid and out of his element, handing most of the coaching duties to trusted lieutenant Sandy Arespacochaga.

Many, including those outside of Blue Eagles Nation, have wondered what happened to the four-time UAAP champion coach.

Mystery solved.

Coach Tab has a terrible chest infection that wouldn't allow him to speak "above a whisper without having a coughing fit and dredging up some nasty stuff."

But typical of Tab, he downplayed the malady like calling the Israel-Hamas conflict a mere spat.

"I'd rather not talk about my health. Sounds like an excuse," he told me reluctantly, his voice barely audible.

DEFINITELY NOT AN EXCUSE

The Tamaraws gored Ateneo with a 15-point deficit and L-Jay Gonzales peppered the Blue Eagles with 21 points worth of misery. Not sure a healthy Tab would reverse the outcome. Besides, Arespacochaga is more than capable.

The good news is that Baldwin is on the mend.

"I'm on antibiotics. It's just gotta run its course. Everyone gets sick. It's just my turn. But I'm here at practice with the team where I belong."

Unfortunately, like their coach, the Blue Eagles are not feeling so well, either. They just absorbed their third loss in five games and are sixth in the overall standings with an unexpected 2-3 record.

The cure?

They need to grow up quickly and minimize the silly mistakes and staggering mental lapses that have plagued them, the coaches implored.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

No alarm bells yet in Katipunan.

And as they say in that part of the universe: In Tab we trust.

Somehow, sometime, he'll figure it out.

KYLE GAMBER UPDATE

Star recruit Kyle Gamber has yet to suit up in Season 86. With Ateneo's woes you'd think they can use his services.

Not yet.

Although he is expected to play in the second round, and possibly, in the game against winless UST this Wednesday, Kyle is hard at work in practice every day.

"He's got the offensive system down. He's a little bit behind on the defensive end," a source said.

Kyle's dad, who is rooting for Ateneo from here in the US, doesn't mind seeing his son in the Ateneo doghouse.

It's a process.

"I trust Tab and the coaching staff completely. I told my son to just be patient because your time will come."

Amen to that.

