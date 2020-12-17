UAAP assures 'right adjustments' for graduating players, transferees

CAN graduating players and transferees still play once the UAAP resumes?

In the UAAP's part, it would rather cross the bridge when it gets there.

UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag remained non-committal on the eligibility status of those players after sealing the league's new broadcast partnership with Cignal TV.

"We'll take it one step at a time," he said on the league's virtual press conference on Thursday. "As I speak, all eligibilty matters will be tackled at a proper time and we'll definitely sit down and discuss that."

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Questions on the players' eligibility was the top of mind when the UAAP announced the cancellation of Season 83.

Among those immediately affected are the student-athletes who had their final playing years cut short in UAAP Season 82, especially those in volleyball and other second semester sports, who are seeking to play one last year in their collegiate careers.

Also in question is whether players who transferred to other schools will finally be allowed to play with their redshirt years coinciding with the lack of games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those players include Dave Ildefonso of Ateneo, CJ Cansino of University of the Philippines, and Mark Nonoy of La Salle, to name a few.

And it's still a big question mark if the UAAP will relax or amend its rules on the age limit as it plots is hopeful return next year for UAAP Season 84.

Though no answers have been provided yet, Saguisag is optimistic that an acceptable compromise will be met.

"The UAAP Board of Managing Directors has this history of being responsive and dynamic," he said. "I'm confident that well come up with the right adjustments to address the concerns of everyone."