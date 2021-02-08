Versatile NU Bullpups forward Reyland Torres stays put at National U

NATIONAL University gets to keep a core player from its successful juniors program as Reyland Torres has decided to remain in Jhocson.

New Bulldogs coach Jeff Napa confirmed that the versatile 19-year-old has reiterated his commitment with the Bulldogs as he moves up to the seniors level.

"Malaking bagay siya sa rebuild namin kasi pamilyar na siya sa sistema at sa mga kasamahan niyang player dito sa NU," said Napa.

Torres is a 6-foot-1 forward from Bago City, Negros Occidental who was a solid utility for the Bullpups in their perfect 18-0 run this past UAAP Season 82.

He netted 7.5 points on 49-percent shooting, to go with 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.0 steals in 15.5 minutes as a resident starter for coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Torres can immediately suit up for the Bulldogs come UAAP Season 84 later this year once the action resumes.

His decision to stay put is a boost for NU, which had to deal with several exits last year starting from star Dave Ildefonso and the eventual departure of Carl Tamayo and Gerry Abadiano to University of the Philippines, and Kevin Quiambao to La Salle.

In the process, Monteverde was also sacked from his post and triggered the massive overhaul under Napa's watch.

NU, however, is still keeping its close eye on super scorer Terrence Fortea, who has yet to make a choice on where he will play college basketball.

The Bulldogs have missed the postseason for the last four years, with them sinking to the cellar last UAAP Season 82 with a 2-12 record.