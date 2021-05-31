Vaccine rollout a boost in UAAP quest for resumption

WITH the continuous rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines in the country, the UAAP is optimistic that trainings and eventually the games will soon be brought back.

"I guess with the rollout of the vaccines, it's safe to say, and I don't want to undermine the government agencies, but I guess nadali," said UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag.

"Ang tinitignan namin ngayon actually with the vaccines is not only just the return to training but actually trying to come up with a proposal that now we can actually really concretely discuss return to competition."

Saguisag and UAAP president Nonong Calanog of hosts La Salle shared to UAAP Talk on Monday that the league has been working closely with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) in crafting the guidelines that would allow the resumption of training for collegiate sports.

It's just that the rise of the COVID-19 cases once again derailed those plans.

Continue reading below ↓

Saguisag, however, is more confident that with more people being vaccinated, bringing back the UAAP for its Season 84 won't be that far off.

"Ganoon na yung level ng plans namin. When we go back to the CHED or the relevant governmental agencies, with the vaccine rollout, nagiiba na ang premise mo eh. Now probably, mas madali na, not only for training but the return to competition as well. Of course, I think it's been approved officially on the CHED level, but least game-changer talaga kasi vaccinated na [ang student-athletes]," he said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It's been 14 months since the UAAP has had its last set of competitions, and as dire as the past year and change has been, the amiable executive, same with the rest of the league brass, are equivocal in believing that there is already a light at the end of the tunnel.

Continue reading below ↓

"Sometimes hope is the only thing we have. Hope is a good thing. All good things never die and you don't want to take it out from us and it's something we can look forward to," he said.

"All of us wants competition to return kaya lang without the vaccine, I'll be honest with you, at one point I was really wondering ano ba talaga, is everything about to be futile? But because of this vaccine, I think, to simplify, it's really a game-changer."

___

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.