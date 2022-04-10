UST Tigers work on free throws, turnovers after tough first round

IF there's something that University of Santo Tomas can take away from the first round of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament, it's that the Espana side is no pushover.

The Growling Tigers are a lowly sixth with a 2-5 win-loss record, but the fight that they have brought game-in and game-out in the first seven games of this campaign only proves coach Jinino Manansala's undying belief in this squad.

UST's 91-80 loss to Ateneo on Saturday should be a good example.

Counted out even before the game began, the Growling Tigers refused to quit, making repeated rallies whenever the Blue Eagles threatened to break the game wide open.

They really had their chances but shot themselves in the foot, making only 10 of 23 free throws and turning the ball over 16 times that led to 12 easy points for the Katipunan side.

"Kung pumasok pala lahat [ng free throws], kuha natin," sighed Manansala. "Pero ganoon talaga, kailangan practice, practice, practice. Praktisin lang namin ng mabuti. Sa turnovers naman, dapat talaga mag-average lang kami ng mga eight to 12."

Jinino Manansala and the UST Tigers hope to catch up with the

PHOTO: UAAP



UST ranks seventh in the league in turnovers committed, losing possession 18.0 times per game. It has cost them 11.57 easy points per contest, which also ranks seventh in the UAAP.

Despite the loss, Manansala takes solace seeing how his side stood its ground against the mighty defending champions in this Finals rematch, remarking, "Very loose sila. Hindi sila takot at ang ganda ng mga itsura nila na nakita ko."

This is also a promising sight as the Growling Tigers lick the wounds from these losses and make another run come the second round.

"Sabi ko nga sa kanila, tapusin natin ng maganda yung first round para madala natin sa Tuesday. Lahat ng teams sa UAAP, wag nating balewalain at kailangan paghirapan natin," he said as Sherwin Concepcion, Joshua Fontanilla, and rookies Nic Cabanero and Paul Manalang settle into their new roles.

Having this big confidence boost, Manansala could only promise one thing: "Asahan niyo this second round, aayusin namin lahat."

"Every game is a championship sa amin at talagang ibibigay namin lahat lahat para makuha yung kada panalo. Mahirap siya pero yung mga bata, sinasabi ko lagi na proud kami. Di natin masabi, baka makahabol pa kami sa Final Four. Bilog ang bola."

