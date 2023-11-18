Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    UST Tigers avoid another one-win season by repeating over FEU

    With two wins over FEU, Tigers double win total from last season
    by John Mark Garcia
    Just now
    IT won’t be another one-win season for the Tigers, after all.

    University of Sto. Tomas took its final bow in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament with win No. 2 against Far Eastern University, 57-53, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

    In a rather forgettable campaign, Migs Pangilinan gave the UST faithful a worthwhile exit with 10 points, five boards, three assists, and two steals.

    The Tigers (2-12) bow out of the tournament in last place for the second season running, and will miss the Final Four for the third time since Season 84.

    FEU, meanwhile, ended its season in seventh place with a 3-11 card, losing its last six games.

