Joshua Fontanilla provides silver lining for UST Tigers in woeful debut

JOSHUA Fontanilla will have to work double-time if he wants to make University of Santo Tomas competetitive in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament.

That's the marching order from Growling Tigers coach Jinino Manansala after his team's 76-51 defeat to Far Eastern University on Saturday.

"Sabi ko nga kay Josh, dalhin niya yung team kasi although first time sa UAAP, beterano na siya. Kailangan magsimula sa kanya at kailangan ready siya," he said.

Fontanilla paced UST with 19 points on a 3-of-6 clip from deep, but took quite a time before ge felt comfortable in this new playing field.

Manansala's lofty expectations from the 5-foot-11 guard is understandable given their prolonged partnership dating back to their days at St. Clare College of Caloocan.

But the burden isn't on Fontanilla alone as the coach wants all of his young wards to learn from this tough experience and perform better in the Growling Tigers' next games, with University of the Philippines next up on Tuesday.

UST coach rues turnovers

"Ang dami naming errors kanina at di pumapasok yung three-points namin, pero pagbubutihan namin sa mga susunod na laro," he said after UST shot 8-of-34 from deep and turned the ball over 14 times.

Still, Manansala chose to stick to the positives, especially after seeing the Tigers perform a bit better after the halftime break.

"Nung second half, lumabas na yung laro ng mga bata," he stated. "They're very young, rookies pero syempre dapat handa yung mga bata. Pinaghandaan naman namin yung UAAP, so masasabi ko lang babawi kami."

