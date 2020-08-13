UST recruits Canoy, Coo join fellow Bacolodnon Nonoy in Tigers' lair

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas continued to mine the Visayas for recruits, this time bringing in two Bacolod prospects to the Tigers' lair.

Aldave Canoy of STI-West Negros University and Daniel Coo of Ateneo are the latest faces to arrive as the Growling Tigers load up for the future.

Coach Aldin Ayo confirmed he has locked up two more solid prospects from the City of Smiles.

Canoy is a 6-foot-1 swingman who has played one year with the Mustangs. He was a key piece in the STI-WNU Mustangs' runner-up finish to Colegio de Sta. Ana Victorias in the NOPSSCEA tournament last year.

Canoy will redshirt one season before being cleared to play in UAAP Season 84.

Coo, meanwhile, is a 6-5 forward from the Blue Eaglets who last played in UAAP Season 81, averaging 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 8.1 minutes behind that year's MVP Kai Sotto.

He comes to UST as a rookie and will be eligible to suit up for all of his five playing years.

The two join fellow Bacolodnon Mark Nonoy, who won the Rookie of the Year honors last UAAP season, in Espana.

Canoy and Coo are the latest addition in the Growling Tigers camp after the ascension of Tiger Cubs star forward Bismarck Lina to the seniors team, as well as transfers of Bryan Santos from Technological Institute of the Philippines and shifty guard Joshua Fontanilla from St. Clare College of Caloocan.

UST has been bullish in scouring the Visayas for talents, with CESAFI juniors MVP LA Casinillo of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu transferring to the Tiger Cubs under new coach Jinino Manansala.

Other Visayan talents who have moved to UST High School were Vincent Raymund Escobido and Nichole Jay Cabanero of Don Bosco Technical College, Dave Bagatnan, Julian Mavrick Puerto, and Cedrick Manzano from Hua Siong College of Iloilo, and Rogelle Alvaladejo and Michael Jose Jayme of Sta. Clarita International School.