UST assures no athlete will lose scholarship amid budget cuts

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas assured on Wednesday that it will honor all the scholarships awarded to its student-athletes.

In a statement, Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) director Fr. Jannel Abogado, OP guaranteed no one among the school's athletes will be affected by the cost-cutting measures taken by the UST amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"In line with the statement made by UST's Rector Magnificus Rev. Fr. Richard G. Ang, OP -- in his letter to all the stakeholders of the university dated May 26, 2020 which guarantees that there will be a 'continuation of the university scholarships granted during the second term of the academic year 2019-2020 until December 2020,' all scholarships conferred by IPEA to its athletes during the second term of the academic year 2019-2020 shall be carried on until December 2020," it read.

"Therefore there shall be no athlete who will be released from scholarship this coming first term of A.Y. 2020-2021."

The Varsitarian, the school's official publication, came out with a report saying at least 30 student-athletes will lose their scholarships, while others seeing theirs downgraded from full tuition to a 50-percent discount.

School sources later confirmed The Varsitarian story to SPIN.ph.

UST is the defending overall champion in the UAAP, having won the last three seniors division titles. The school owns 43 titles overall.

It's also the current ruler in the juniors division, winning the last five crowns of its 20 overall.

Before the UAAP Season 82 was cancelled, the Growling Tigers were once again leading in the general championship tally with 209 points in the seniors division and 159 points in the high school level, based on Spin.ph's unofficial tally.