    UST's Adama Faye out for remainder of season with back injury

    Faye to complete rehab from injury in Senegal
    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

    ADAMA Faye, UST’s foreign student-athlete, has been ruled out for the rest of UAAP Season 86.

    In a report by UST’s student publication The Varsitarian on Thursday evening, Faye has already returned to his homeland of Senegal with a ‘nagging back injury.’

    The 6-foot-9 center only played two games this season, leaving the Tigers badly shorthanded in the midst of their dismal 1-8 (win-loss) run.

    Faye’s second UAAP season was one to forget, having played roughly six minutes on average in UST’s first and third games of Round 1 against UE and La Salle, respectively.

    In the two games, the Tigers lost by an average of 15 points.

    Faye recorded just one point and three rebounds in eight minutes versus the Warriors, and was scoreless in his three-minute cameo against the Archers.

    There is no timetable for Faye’s return, as he is set to complete his recovery back home in Senegal upon leaving the Philippines last week.

    Nic Cabañero and Christian Manaytay will lead an all-Filipino Tigers squad to the finish line of what has been another disappointing campaign.

    PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

