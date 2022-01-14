Rebuilding Adamson gains commitment of UPIS sniper Ray Allen Torres

ADAMSON'S rebuild has gotten a shot in the arm with the commitment of sniper Ray Allen Torres.

Torres lived up to his first name in his most recent UAAP juniors season for University of the Philippines Integrated School, averaging 21.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

State U had interest in retaining him, but he opted to put his trust in a former collegiate champion coach and new Adamson mentor Nash Racela who has been tasked to help the Falcons soar once more.

"Pinili ko at ng family ko po ang Adamson kasi gusto namin yung mabibigyan ng opportunity makalaro, matuto, and gumaling pa as a player," the 20-year-old said. "Malaking factor din po si coach Nash at ang staff niya dahil gagaling ka talaga sa kanya, lalo kung guard ka tulad nila kuya RR [Garcia], Terrence [Romeo], at Mike Tolomia."

Racela mentored Garcia and Co. during his time at FEU. Now in San Marcelino, he will yet again have promising prospects in the backcourt in Torres, as well as Adamson veterans Jerom Lastimosa and Joem Sabandal.

"Ramdam ko rin po sa Adamson na gusto nila ako para sa team. Very excited and looking forward po ako na matuto kina coach at sa mga beteranong gagabay sa akin tulad nila kuya Joem at Jerom," Torres said.

The 5-foot-11 guard is still working on his playmaking, but already has one elite skill - putting the ball in the hole, with many of his points coming from long-range. He was the UAAP's leading scorer in Season 82 and made the third-most threes (45), even as the Junior Maroons trudged through a 1-13 campaign.

The Soaring Falcons missed out on the Final Four the last time around with a 4-10 standing, and hope Racela, who steered the Tamaraws to the title in 2015, gets them back on track. Other new faces alongside Torres are Matty Erolon (Adamson HS) and Joaquin Jaymalin (Ateneo HS).

Torres, however, is still finishing high school as a Grade 12 student, making him ineligible if the UAAP pushes through with its proposed Season 84 in early 2022. He will be good to go come Season 85.

