Battle of Katipunan Round 2: Ateneo, UP prepare for Sunday rematch

AFTER a thrilling overtime battle between title rivals Ateneo and UP, it won't take too long before the Katipunan sides share the court again.

Round 2 of the Battle of Katipunan is set on Sunday, 6 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Even after dealing the Maroons their first loss of Season 86, Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin says UP remains the favorite.

"UP is still the team to beat in our league. We got by in overtime but if we play them tomorrow, we’re still underdogs to them."

"Sure there’s a level of belief that comes with having got past them once, but they can knock that out of you faster than you can imagine by having a (third) quarter like they did against La Salle and drop a 21-3 on you. I’ll guarantee you all the confidence you have is gone, and they’re capable of that," said Baldwin.

"If we play them again, we just gotta play it possession by possession. We gotta respect them and I’m sure we would and we gotta prepare really, really hard and see how well we do," he added.

Learning experience for UP

Now on his third straight loss to Baldwin & Co. since the Season 85 finals, UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde says they need a thorough review of what went wrong.

"We need to rewatch the game (versus Ateneo) first kung anong nangyari. Whether Ateneo naman or any other team, like I said, every game counts. Dapat lang talaga naming pag-handaan ‘yun and siyempre, we need to take steps to work on whatever ‘yung kailangan naming baguhin as a team sa nangyari," Monteverde said.

"We would take this loss as a learning experience for us," he added.

Team captain CJ Cansino admitted how emotions got the best of him in the OT loss to Ateneo and vows to tone it down.

"Let’s see kung paano kami magpe-prepare for the next games. Pagdating naman sa emotions, medyo mas toned down na and laruin lang namin kung ano ‘yung laro namin," Cansino said.

