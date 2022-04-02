UP takes control early, rips UE to extend win streak to three

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines leaned on its quick start and held off University of the East, 81-66, for its third straight win in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament on Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

CJ Cansino started it for the Fighting Maroons, dropping all of his 10 points in their 31-13 start as the lead grew to as big as 30 points, 65-35, after a Zavier Lucero bucket at the 3:46 mark of the third quarter.

Lucero topped UP with 14 points and six rebounds, as Ricci Rivero also had 14 points built on 3-of-7 clip from deep, alongside three boards and three steals.

"Kung titignan yung first game. we moved the ball better today. Nagiimprove kami as a team and we just have to be consistent sa effort," said coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Clint Escamis and Kyle Paranada, however, sliced the lead down for UE to a more respectable 11-point spread in the fourth quarter, getting within 75-64 in the last 2:43, before Malick Diouf sealed the deal for the Fighting Maroons with a dunk with 2:29 left.



Diouf also flashed his potential down low with his seven points, six rebounds, six blocks, and three assists for UP which climbed up to a 3-1 record.



Escamis captained the Red Warriors with 16 points and six steals, as Paranada got 13 from three three-pointers as they stumbled to their fourth straight defeat.



The Scores:



UP 81 -- Lucero 14, Rivero 14, Cansino 10, Tamayo 8, Diouf 7, Spencer 7, Calimag 6, Cagulangan 4, Abadiano 2, Webb 2, Eusebio 2, Lina 2, Catapusan 2, Fortea 1, Alarcon 0.



UE 66 -- Escamis 16, K. Paranada 13, Pagsanjan 12, Catacutan 5, Lorenzana 5, Pascual 5, Guevarra 4, Tulabut 2, Sawat 2, Beltran 1, P. Cruz 1, Abatayo 0, N. Paranada 0, J. Cruz 0, Antiporda 0.



Quarters: 31-14, 50-32, 71-45, 81-66.



