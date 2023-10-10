UP's Malick Diouf, Favour Onoh voted UAAP Players of the Week

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines are unbeaten in the UAAP Season 86 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, thanks to Malick Diouf and Favour Onoh.

Diouf bags UAAP Men's Player of the Week nod

Diouf, the Season 85 Most Valuable Player, had a three-game average of 17 points, 15.33 rebounds, 2.67 blocks, and 1.33 assists for the Fighting Maroons.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero



Diouf won the vote from the Collegiate Press Corps for the UAAP men’s Player of the Week citation for the period Sept. 30 to Oct. 8.



The Senegalese center, who tallied three consecutive double-doubles to keep his team on top, won the men’s weekly nod.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“I’m not here for individual awards. I just wanna play. I’m just here to play and help my team. Everybody (in the league) wants to improve so (the MVP award) is a bonus," said Diouf, who was unanimously voted for the weekly nod over over La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao, UE’s Precious Momowei, NU’s Kean Baclaan, and Adamson’s Ced Manzano.

Onoh earns inaugural UAAP Women's Player of the Week plum

In women’s basketball, another State U foreign student-athlete in Onoh leads the stats race.

She averaged 11.33 points, 13 rebounds, 3.33 steals, and 2.33 blocks in three UP wins.

The Nigerian center had her best game of the season against National University with 18 points and 15 boards, the Collegiate Press Corps' first-ever UAAP Women’s Player of the Week citation.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team



Onoh was picked over UP teammate Christie Bariquit, UST’s Kent Pastrana, and Ateneo’s Kacey Dela Rosa for the award backed by San Miguel Corporation, Discovery Suites and Jockey.



“I’m so much excited about my game because I really want to support my team and we want to win. We worked hard from (the day) I arrived in the Philippines, especially for this season,” Onoh shared.



Both UP squads will bat for a fourth consecutive victory against FEU on Oct. 11 at the Mall of Asia Arena (men’s) and Adamson Gym (women’s).

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph