UP Maroons add Diouf successor Dikachi Udodo to offseason haul

ANOTHER towering presence will soon take flight for the UP Fighting Maroons with the addition of 6-foot-9 Nigerian big man Dikachi Udodo.

In a Facebook post on his personal account, Udodo thanked his first home in Guang Ming Colleges as he embarks on a new chapter with the Diliman side.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"I have been very blessed and privileged to be part of the GMC community since my arrival in the Philippines. It’s been nothing short of a perfect experience. The GMC community welcomed me with open arms and made me one of them," Udodo shared.

"I want to express the gratitude I have for Venerable Master Hsing Yun who has changed my life through this great institution. I say thank you to everyone who played a part in having me become a member of this community. I cherish all the new relationships I have built here. Thank you to every member of the GMC community who has made GMC feel like home," he added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

After averaging 21.5 points, 10 boards, 2.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks in the recently concluded FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup, there is nowhere to go but up for the Nigerian ace.

"As I begin my new journey at the University of the Philippines, I will take with me all that I have learnt from you to help me become a better version of myself. Thank you and God bless you all," Udodo said.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Udodo will have to wait for one more season before playing out his five years of maximum eligibility beginning UAAP Season 87.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph