UP Maroons remain a work in progress, says Monteverde

CHARGE it to experience.

That's how new University of the Philippines coach Goldwin Monteverde took his side's 90-81 defeat to Ateneo on Saturday.

"Whatever we went through, I think kailangan namin ma-experience yun playing together as a team, facing challenges as a team. I think whatever happened awhile ago will give us a chance to improve also," he said.

Facing grand expectations in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball competition, the Fighting Maroons were brought back down to earth by the defending champions Blue Eagles, falling behind by 21 points before CJ Cansino brought thethe Diliman crew back in the game.

But Monteverde isn't one to overreact, and knowing the pedigree of Ateneo, it's an experience that a young and hungry UP team needs as it targets grand goals in this tourney.

"Playing the defending champions sa first game, malaking bagay din talaga para sa kanila to get that experience early on sa start ng season to try to see what to work on on a team standpoint," he said.

Aside from Cansino, the Fighting Maroons still looked like a group groping for form as they continue to build that chemistry together with holdover Ricci Rivero as well as new faces Malick Diouf, Carl Tamayo, Terrence Fortea, Gerry Abadiano, and Zavier Lucero.

If anything, it only proved Monteverde's assessment that this UP team is still far from the juggernaut he views them to be later in the season.

"Definitely, we’re a work in progress. Dire-diretso naman ang pag-improve namin, so whatever happened in today’s game, beneficial din yun for us to learn and grow as a team," he said.

