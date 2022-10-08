UP Maroons eye third straight victory as FEU Tamaraws seek first win

THE UAAP men's basketball tournament heads to the Smart Araneta Coliseum for the first time in three years on Saturday.

University of the East takes on Adamson at 2 p.m., while undefeated University of the Philippines collides with winless Far Eastern University at 4 p.m.

Things to know:

CARDIAC KIDS

UP coach Goldwin Monteverde acknowledged how spotty the defending champion has been in its first two games.

Gutting out a tough 72-69 win over La Salle last week and another thrilling 87-78 overtime victory over Adamson last Wednesday, the Fighting Maroons have managed to take a share of the early lead.

Carl Tamayo and the Maroons look for a more convincing win this time out.

HELP WANTED

L-Jay Gonzales will do his thing, but the question remains on who will step up to the plate for FEU.

Patrick Sleat has been solid, while guys like Royce Alforque, Xyrus Torres, and Bryan Sajonia have had their moments for the Tamaraws.

But that isn't enough and coach Olsen Racela wants his side to do better to avoid falling down a 0-3 hole.

Kyle Paranada and the Red Warriors hope to score another win. PHOTO: UAAP

WINNING WARRIORS

UE finally put an end to its 15-game losing streak with a 76-66 win over FEU last Wednesday and coach Jack Santiago is determined to really turn a new leaf in Recto.

Kyle Paranada had 25 points to end the dry spell for the Red Warriors, but other players will have to step up if they want to make it back-to-back wins.

Onus is on the struggling Harvey Pagsanjan to get his bearings back as he looks to complement the solid plays of rookies Luis Villegas and Gani Stevens.

HOUNDED HOSTS

This certainly isn't the start that Adamson coach Nash Racela envisioned heading into the season.

The Soaring Falcons are down 0-2 even as Racela believes Jerom Lastimosa has been doing his job.

He hopes to get more from the supporting cast of Joem Sabandal and Joshua Yerro, big men Cedrick Manzano and Lenda Douanga.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Zavier Lucero finally flashed his old deadly game in UP's last outing and he'll surely look to build on that one.

His statline of 15 points, seven rebounds, and four assists is already solid, but expect him to do more as he looks to recapture his form which earned him a Mythical Team selection last season.

