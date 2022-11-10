UP Maroons look to maximize rare long break in UAAP

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines hopes to maximize the UAAP break to improve ahead of the Season 85 semifinals.

“We can focus on ourselves for a little bit, and really break down what we can get better on. So that coming into the next game, it doesn't matter who we're playing because we've been working on us,” said forward Zavier Lucero after the Fighting Maroons' 83-69 win against University of the East on Saturday.

“I think that's the biggest thing for our team, making sure we're well-oiled and ready to go within ourselves, because then, it doesn't matter who's on the other side of the court,’’ he added.

“That'll be good because we're trying to kill every team out there.’’

UP has scored six straight wins, the last four decided by an average of 18 points, an improvement from their first six contests where they had a winning margin of 4.2 points.

Coach Goldwin Monteverdeis hoping to maximize the 12-day break, especially with Carl Tamayo staying with the Maroons, begging off from Gilas Pilipinas duties due to a right ankle sprain.

"Doon lang kami naka-focus talaga, how to execute 'yung mga plays namin. At the same time, defensively, we really see it na everybody will really work hard," he said.

"So kung ano man maging resulta noon, kumbaga it's just the end result ng whatever we're doing naman, whatever we're preparing for."