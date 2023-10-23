Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tab says current UP squad has best set of guards he has seen in UAAP

    "The best set of UAAP guards that I've seen in my entire time in the UAAP," says Tab Baldwin
    by John Mark Garcia
    Just now
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    ATENEO coach Tab Baldwin said UP's current backcourt is the best he's seen since his UAAP coaching career began in 2016.

    "UP is a great team who played great. They did UP stuff the entire game. Their guards, you know I’ve been saying, are the best set of UAAP guards that I've seen in my entire time in the UAAP and they’re just so tough," Baldwin shared.

    READ: CJ Cansino admits getting carried away by emotions in UP-Ateneo game

    "CJ (Cansino) just making plays, Harold (Alarcon), and all those guys just made big plays when it mattered."

    "We stuck to our guns and we got some stops when we needed to get some stops, we got some rebounds when we needed to get rebounds. We did enough offensively, sharing the ball, finding the right guys at the right time," Baldwin said.

    "Some guys made big shots, too. JB (Jared Brown) made big shots, Mason (Amos) made big shots."

    "To win big games, you have to do things that are sort of out of system where guys have to step up and make plays. Today, we made a couple more than they did and that's the story of the game," said Baldwin.

    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

