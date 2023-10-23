Tab says current UP squad has best set of guards he has seen in UAAP

ATENEO coach Tab Baldwin said UP's current backcourt is the best he's seen since his UAAP coaching career began in 2016.

"UP is a great team who played great. They did UP stuff the entire game. Their guards, you know I’ve been saying, are the best set of UAAP guards that I've seen in my entire time in the UAAP and they’re just so tough," Baldwin shared.

"CJ (Cansino) just making plays, Harold (Alarcon), and all those guys just made big plays when it mattered."

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

"We stuck to our guns and we got some stops when we needed to get some stops, we got some rebounds when we needed to get rebounds. We did enough offensively, sharing the ball, finding the right guys at the right time," Baldwin said.

"Some guys made big shots, too. JB (Jared Brown) made big shots, Mason (Amos) made big shots."

"To win big games, you have to do things that are sort of out of system where guys have to step up and make plays. Today, we made a couple more than they did and that's the story of the game," said Baldwin.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph