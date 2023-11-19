Cansino, Diouf vow to make championship experience count in playoffs

CHAMPIONSHIP experience from the likes of reigning MVP Malick Diouf and captain CJ Cansino will be of the essence for the UP Maroons in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball Final Four.

With a rookie-laden Maroons roster this season, Diouf and Cansino's leadership — despite their injury struggles in recent past — will be badly needed in in the Final Four where the Maroons will be top seed for the very first time.

"I don't think you could teach experience but pwede mong ituro ang effort. Lagi namang sinasabi sa amin ni Coach Gold (Monteverde) na keep on pounding and kapag binigay namin ang best namin, kung ano man ang maging resulta, okay na kami doon basta alam naming binigay namin lahat.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

"Tinuro rin namin sa mga bata na kahit anong mangyari, hindi kami susuko, ibibigay namin ang best namin," said Cansino.

Diouf added: "I think they (UP rookies) are all ready because they know what's waiting for them. I think, for now, they played 14 games so they are excited to play in the semis and have a common goal but I don't think there is any doubt about the boys."

Rising from injuries past

Although the two UP aces acknowledged how they're still far from their optimal physical conditions, they'll be more than ready to fight for the title-reclamation bid.

"Siguro trust the work lang kasi pinagtrabahuhan ko naman ang time ko para makabalik and makapag-recover so tiwala lang ako sa trinabaho ko," said Cansino.

"I'm not yet back like 100 percent but I'm trying to do my best because I think a lot of players have a lot of injuries and they play through it like this tournament is really hard right now and being champion, going to the playoffs, is not easy.

"There are a lot of things happening and that is not what we can control so we have to play through it. Hopefully before the finals, we will be ready," Diouf said.

