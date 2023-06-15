UP Maroons punch ticket to semifinals after win over Lyceum

UNIVERSITY OF the Philippines Fighting Maroons advanced to the semifinals of the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup after a convincing win over the Lyceum Pirates, 86-66, on Thursday in San Juan.

Veteran guard Harold Alarcon led the way with an all-around performance of 20 points, five rebounds, and three assists for the Maroons, who now await the winner of the quarterfinal between La Salle and Letran.

Center Malick Diouf marked his return to the Maroons lineup with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Maroons’ depth and size proved too much for the Pirates. The Katipunan-based squad dominated inside, outrebounding Lyceum, 52-39. UP’s bench also outscored LPU’s reserves, 45-24.

UP head coach Goldwyn Monteverde said: "Nakikita namin na we’re playing better as a team and hopefully we can carry that over to next season.”

Monteverde’s squad also shot an efficient 44.6% (33/74) from the field.

The Pirates were led by swingman Enoch Valdez, as he put up 12 points, six rebounds and four steals. John Barba followed suit by chalking up 10 markers to go with four rebounds.

The scores:

FIRST GAME (Letran advances to QF on aggregate score)

GMC 84 - Ududo 19, Dumalagan 18, Cabilla 13, Jamias 13, Lactaotao 5, Lozada 5, Villegas 4, Pujeda 3, Ihebem 2, Pecolera 2

CJSL 79 - Galoy 23, Javillonar 19, Cuajao 10, Santos 8, Bautista 6, Bojorcelo 4, Fajardo 3, Montecillo 3, Nunag 2, Tolentino 1, Ariar 0, Brillantes 0, Casia 0, Go 0, Guarino 0, Monje 0

Quarters: 16-23, 45-37, 71-52, 84-79

SECOND GAME (FEU advance to QF)

FEU 90 - Torres 19, Faty 16, Añonuevo 14, Sleat 12, Montemayor 7, Pasaol 7, Bagunu 6, Tempra 5, Alforque 2, Guibao 2, Felipe 0, Macapagal 0, Ona 0, Songcuya 0

JMC 80 - Catarong 24, Poyos 13, Quiamco 11, Mendiola 9, Gaslang 8, Morado 5, Montaña 4, Gementiza 2, Olivar 2, Torejas 2, Bularon 0, Thompson 0, Yorac 0

Quarters: 17-21, 38-37, 65-54, 90-80

THIRD GAME

UP 86 - Alarcon 20, Diouf 15, Cansino 10, Belmonte 8, Cagulangan 7, Lopez 7, Briones 5, Gagate 5, Abadiano 4, Torculas 4, Felicilda 1, Pablo 0, Torres 0

LPU 66 - Valdez 12, Barba 10, Cunanan 8, Guadaña 8, Omandac 8, Montaño 5, Peñafiel 5, Aviles 4, Fuentes 2, Umali 2, Villegas 2, Moralejo 0, Versoza 0

Quarters: 17-21, 43-31, 70-46, 86-66