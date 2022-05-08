Never-say-die UP Maroons a win away from first UAAP title since 1986

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines continued its unbelievable story this UAAP Season 84,beating Ateneo in overtime, 81-74, to move on the brink of ending a 36-year title drought on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Fighting Maroons crawled their way back from an eight-point deficit, 68-60, in the final 4:35 of regulation behind Zavier Lucero, who scored seven straight points to pull his side within three, 70-67 with 32.6 seconds left.

UP turned to its defense from there, forcing a turnover on Ateneo guard Gian Mamuyac's scrambling pass to Ange Kouame that led to James Spencer's three that tied the series opener at 70-all with 24.7 ticks left.

The Maroons held their ground in the last 24.7 seconds to force the extra period.

Momentum shift

By overtime, it was clear momentum has shifted as that defensive intensity carried over for the Fighting Maroons, who held the top-seeded Blue Eagles scoreless in the final 3:58 of extra time.

Lucero, Ricci Rivero, and Carl Tamayo delivered killer blows late for the Maroons, who can win their first UAAP men's basketball championship since 1986 in Game Two of the best-of-three series on Wednesday, also at the MOA Arena.

"We just kept reminding each other not to give up, try to be consistent in the game, and wag bumigay hanggang sa dulo," said coach Goldwin Monteverde, who is on the verge of winning a championship in his first year as a UAAP seniors coach.

Rivero poured 19 points on a perfect 11-of-11 shooting from free throws, alongside four steals, two assists, and two blocks.

Lucero also finally broke out of his slump and delivered 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Spencer nailed three triples for his 13 points and four boards.

Malick Diouf also uncorked 10 points and 15 rebounds, but UP had to wrap up the win without him after he fouled out with 4:41 left in the extra frame.

Tamayo also had 10 points, nine rebounds, five steals, three assists, and two blocks as the Fighting Maroons scored a repeat of their 84-83 win over Ateneo to end the eliminations exactly a week back.

It was an uncharacteristic meltdown from Ateneo as it drew a superb performance from Kouame who had 18 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and two steals.

SJ Belangel also had 17 points, four boards, and three assists before spraining his left ankle in overtime, while Raffy Verano also contributed 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals in the shock loss.

The scores:

UP 81 -- Rivero 19, Lucero 17, Spencer 13, Diouf 10, Tamayo 10, Cagulangan 4, Alarcon 4, Abadiano 4, Fortea 0, Ramos 0.

ATENEO 74 -- Kouame 18, Belangel 17, Verano 17, Mamuyac 7, Ildefonso 6, Andrade 3, Chiu 2, Koon 2, Daves 2, Tio 0, Padrigao 0.

Quarters: 17-19, 32-31, 49-54, 70-70, 81-74.

