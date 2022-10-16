UP Maroons, Ateneo Blue Eagles renew rivalry in UAAP

FOR the first time since their epic championship clash five months back, University of the Philippines and Ateneo cross paths in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament on Sunday at Mall of Asia Arena.

The game is set at 4:30 p.m.

With fans expected to fill up the stands, tickets will be separate for the hotly contested main event.

University of Santo Tomas and University of the East play at 12 p.m.

Things to know:

UNDERDOGS FOR A CHANGE

Forthsky Padrigao and Dave Ildefonso must keep themselves playing at a high level as the Blue Eagles seek to get one over their rivals.

The teams have a chance to gain a share of the lead with National University (4-1).

LEARNING FROM PAIN

UP's comebacking ways finally caught up to it on Wednesday when it suffered an 80-75 loss to National University.

As tough as that loss, that might just be the reality check that the UP Maroons need to get their act together early and avoid falling behind early.

Carl Tamayo, Terrence Fortea, and Co. look to rectify those mistakes.

SHOOTING FOR A STREAK

It's been three years since UE got a win streak going.

The Red Warriors want to string back-to-back victories especially after their stunning 81-74 win over La Salle.

Brothers Kyle and Nikko Paranada will be marked men in this clash as their hot hands could dictate the fate for the Recto crew.

NEED FOR HELP

Nic Cabanero has been exceptional this season, averaging 17.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

But despite being UST's top gun, the sophomore still needs ample support if the Espana side wants to halt this three-game skid.

Pressure is now on for the likes of Ivan Lazarte, Paul Manalang, and especially import Adama Faye to get their act together and help Cabanero bring a victory back to the Growling Tigers.

