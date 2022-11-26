UP tries to secure No. 1 spot as Maroons face Ateneo Blue Eagles

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines tries to secure the No. 1 seeding as Ateneo tries to topple the league leaders in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at Mall for Asia Arena as four of the eight teams cap off their elimination schedules on Saturday.

It's the homestretch of the Final Four race and the battle for positioning hits fever pitch.

Things to know.

HEAD TO HEAD

Since JD Cagulangan's game-winner in Game Three of the UAAP Season 84 Finals, UP (11-2) has not lost to Ateneo.

The Fighting Maroons would like to keep it that way when they clash against the Blue Eagles at 6:30 p.m.

SOARING HIGH

Ateneo (9-3) may not be as dominant as the seasons' past, but it has a chance to move up the ladder and somehow still get the top spot.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Ange Kouame has been slowly flashing his MVP form, while Dave Ildefonso continues to be a solid contributor for the Blue Eagles.

LET THE DOGS OUT

NU (9-4) still has a remote shot at a top two spot, but it will have to hurdle Adamson (6-6) at the 11 a.m. game.

Watch Now

The Bulldogs, however, won't have rookie Kean Baclaan, who has been suspended for faking fouls.

John Lloyd Clemente leads the Bulldogs against Jerom Lastimosa and the falcons.

BULLS EYE

La Salle (6-6) faces also-ran University of the East (4-9) at 3 p.m.

Kevin Quiambao and Michael Phillips have been solid for the Green Archers in the absence of MVP frontrunner Schonny Winston and a win today can push them closer to a semifinals spot.

But the Red Warriors are determined to finish the season on a high and give seniors Luis Villegas, CJ Payawal, and Nikko Paranada a good sendoff and repeat the upset after an 81-74 win back in the first round.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

END ON A HIGH NOTE

Far Eastern University (4-9), seeing its active eight-season Final Four appearance streak come to an end, is gunning for the next best consolation which is to cap off its season with a win.

It takes on the cellar-dwelling University of Santo Tomas (1-11) which has lost 11 straight games.

There's really not much to be played at 1 p.m. other than both teams fighting for their pride.