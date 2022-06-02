UP, La Salle show way in Day 1 of UAAP men's 3x3

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines and La Salle set the tone in day one of the UAAP Season 84 men's 3x3 basketball tournament Thursday at CaSoBe Resort in Calatagan, Batangas.

Harold Alarcon showed the way for the Fighting Maroons as they recovered from a 17-15 loss to National University and swept their next three games.

UP first edged Far Eastern University in overtime, 20-18, outlasted University of Santo Tomas, 21-16, and nipped Adamson, 15-13, to finish the first day with a 3-1 card.

"Sa aming apat na hindi ganon kagamit noong sa 5-on-5, importante rin ito sa amin kasi exposure rin at experience kung makuha rin namin itong championship," said Gerry Abadiano.

It's much of the same for the Green Archers who bounced back from an 18-12 defeat to Adamson and took their next three outings.

Donn Lim and Ralph Cu led La Salle to a 15-10 win over Ateneo, a 22-9 domination of FEU, and a 19-18 escape from National University.

"Yung 3x3, mas mabilis talaga sa five-on-five kaya kailangan fast-paced kami and strong start so our last three games, we decided we needs to come out strong and that's what you saw especially on the defensive end," said Ben Phillips.

Ateneo, the defending champion of the event, together with UST, NU, and Adamson are all tied at third with identical 2-2 records, while FEU remained winless after four games.

