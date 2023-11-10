SCENARIOS: UP, La Salle and NU dispute two twice-to-beat spots

University of the Philippines, National University, and La Salle overcame the first hurdle of reaching the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball Final Four.

But the job's far from done as two twice-to-beat incentives, which will come in handy in the Final Four, are still up for grabs.

Here's how two of these three semifinalists can equip themselves with an all-important bonus come playoff time.

UP (9-2)

Games left: FEU (Nov. 11), UST (Nov. 15), NU (Nov. 19)

Last season's runners-up started the season strong with a perfect six-game start and has only lost twice since.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

With its current 9-2 (win-loss) record, it will take at least two more wins for the Maroons to secure a twice-to-beat advantage. That is not a hard task, considering two of those games will be against also-ran UST and seventh-running FEU.

The above-mentioned scenario is prompted by how joint league leaders UP and NU share an identical record and La Salle just one game behind with three to play.

Although not ideal, UP can afford a loss in one of its next two matches against FEU and UST and can still take a twice-to-beat bonus if it wins over NU in the prelims finale.

NU (9-2)

Games left: UST (Nov. 12), Adamson (Nov. 15), UP (Nov. 19)

As previously stated, a similar 9-2 card with UP puts the two teams on parallel routes to a twice-to-beat advantage.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In essence, the magic number for NU and UP in terms of wins needed for the coveted bonus is 11 — with also-ran UST, Final Four-seeking Adamson, and co-leader UP left for the Bulldogs to face.

And in similar fashion, NU can afford one loss in its next two games versus UST and Adamson for as long as it can exact revenge on UP in the final prelims game of Season 86.

Not only will the UP-NU matchup prove vital in the hunt for the twice-to-beat bonus, but it may ultimately decide which team takes the No. 1 seed come the Final Four.

La Salle (8-3)

Games left: UE (Nov. 12), FEU (Nov. 15), Ateneo (Nov. 18)

UP and NU's one-game edge over La Salle may hold the Archers to a suboptimal position for a twice-to-beat bonus as it stands, but the door hasn't completely shut just yet.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

La Salle's rule of thumb for the coveted incentive is to go at least two-of-three and hope one of or both UP and NU will be held to just one win to finish the elimination round.

And if the Archers can pull off a three-game sweep to extend their win streak to a season- best eight in a row, it'll be their best case scenario to clinch the bonus.

It is also worth nothing that if La Salle ties with either UP or NU for the No. 2 spot at a prospective 11-3 slate, there will be a one-game playoff for the twice-to-beat incentive.

But should the extraordinary case of a triple-tie at 11-3 take place among La Salle, UP, and NU, UAAP rules state that the team with the highest point quotient will secure the No. 1 seed and a one-game playoff for No. 2 shall take place.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph