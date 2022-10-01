UP-La Salle, Adamson-UST open hostilities in UAAP 85

BRAND new tournament means brand new opportunities and new heroes will emerge as the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament tips off on Saturday.

Five months since the last season ended, collegiate hoops is back in full swing with an exciting double-header set at Mall of Asia Arena.

Adamson raises the curtain against University of Santo Tomas at 2 p.m. followed by the clash between defending champion University of the Philippines and La Salle at 4 p.m.

Here's what you should know about the first UAAP gameday.

LASTIMOSA LEADS FALCONS

Jerom Lastimosa said missing the Final Four in UAAP Season 84 left a bad taste in his mouth.

This time, he's not settling for less as he seeks to deliver Adamson to the semifinals in a year where the San Marcelino school serves as hosts.

Now leader of the Soaring Falcons, expect more from the Dumaguete guard as he's poised to up his numbers from averaging 14.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists the last time out.

SEARCH FOR THE KING TIGER

After major roster changes, UST enters the season with a big question mark on who it will rely on.

Nic Cabanero could be the answer, with the sophomore topping the Growling Tigers last season with 12.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

But new coach Bal David will have his hands full as he tries to configure his roster and find new pieces to aid his team's campaign this year.

EX-BULLPUPS BATTLE

All eyes will be on Carl Tamayo and Kevin Quiambao as they face off for the first time in the seniors levelas UP takes on La Salle.

Peers in the juniors division of the league and in the national team, the two were quick to downplay the face off in a match pitting the champion and a losing semifinalist last season.

REPEAT OR REVENGE

UP fought back from 14 points down to stun La Salle in Game Two of their UAAP Season 84 Final Four clash to book its spot in the championship round.

That 78-74 Fighting Maroons win still stings for the Green Archers who want nothing but redemption after that bitter collapse.

UP, though, is just intent to set the tone for its title retention bid as it enters the new season in an unfamiliar situation as the preseason favorites.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Kevin Quiambao dazzled the public even before he played his first game in a La Salle jersey.

Now, the rookie will get a chance to showcase his play with the big boys as he forms a potent twin tower combo with Michael Phillips up front.

Expect an array of dizzying passes and solid play from Quiambao in his seniors debut.

