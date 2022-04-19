UNIVERSITY of the Philippines stretched its record win streak to eight with a tough 73-70 victory over Far Eastern University in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Zavier Lucero drained the go-ahead jumper to break the deadlock at 70 with 1:26 remaining before Malick Diouf's split from the line made it a three-point lead for the Fighting Maroons with 29.2 seconds left.

FEU still had a chance to tie the game but RJ Abarrientos could not find the bottom of the bucket.

Harold Alarcon, though, still couldn't lock up the win for UP as he missed both of his free throws with 5.9 seconds to spare, but Abarrientos once again misfired on his trey at the buzzer.

Ricci Rivero drained four treys to lead the Fighting Maroons with his 19 points and five rebounds, on top of his solid defense late on his counterparts as his side rose to an 8-1 card.

Continue reading below ↓

The Maroons improve to 8-1.

PHOTO: UAAP

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Carl Tamayo also bucked his foul woes and produced 14 points, six boards, three blocks, and two dimes, as CJ Cansino got 12 points and four rebounds after missing the last game due to an injured hand.



Continue reading below ↓

"Yung first half, di namin makuha yung rhythm ng team namin, but the defense sa third quarter, nag-pick up at doon namin nakuha yung confidence namin," said coach Goldwin Monteverde as the Maroons used an 11-2 run in the third frame to recover from a 52-46 deficit to grab a 57-54 lead entering the payoff period.



The downward spiral continues for the Tamaraws, who absorbed their third straight loss to sink to a 3-6 card.



Emman Ojuola paced FEU with 16 points, 14 rebounds, and two blocks, as L-Jay Gonzales got 13 points, four boards, and two steals.



Abarrientos also got 13 points, but shot a woeful 1-of-7 clip from downtown in the defeat.



The scores:



UP 73 - Rivero 19, Tamayo 14, Cansino 12, Alarcon 8, Lucero 7, Diouf 7, Cagulangan 3, Fortea 3, Webb 0, Abadiano 0, Spencer 0, Calimag 0, Catapusan 0.



FEU 70 - Ojuola 16, Abarrientos 13, Gonzales 13, Torres 9, Sandagon 6, Tempra 5, Alforque 3, Bienes 3, Li 2, Coquia 0, Sajonia 0.



Continue reading below ↓

Quarterscores: 16-17; 34-37; 57-54; 73-70.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.