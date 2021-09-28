UP gets another Bullpup as Harold Alarcon moves to Diliman

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines has added another former Bullpup as Harold Alarcon chose to head to Diliman for college.

Harold Alarcon moves to UP

New Fighting Maroons head coach Goldwin Monteverde confirmed the development as he adds another familiar face to his camp ahead of UAAP Season 84.

Alarcon, a 6-foot-1 guard from Negros Occidental, averaged 5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in 15 minutes of action as he largely came off the bench for National University-Nazareth School's run to the championship back in UAAP Season 82.

Before moving to NU, he played for Bacolod Tay Tung High School where he dropped a 51-point triple-double in the NBTC regionals.

Alarcon has already joined UP's first virtual training conducted by Monteverde over the weekend.

He becomes the latest Bullpup to turn to a Fighting Maroon, following the lead of teammates Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano, Terrence Fortea, and Cyril Gonzales.

Aside from them, UP has also secured commitments from rookies RC Calimag from La Salle Greenhills and Bismarck Lina from University of Santo Tomas, as well as transferees CJ Cansino from UST, Malick Diouf from Centro Escolar University, Joel Cagulangan from La Salle, and Jancork Cabahug from University of the Visayas.

