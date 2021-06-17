UP community rolls out red carpet for Tamayo after impressive Gilas debut

ATENEO isn’t the only one thrilled about what the future awaits the team in its bid to extend its reign as UAAP men’s basketball champion.

So is University of the Philippines.

As the Blue Eagles await the arrival of Dwight Ramos to join the deadly duo of Ange Kouame and SJ Belangel, the Fighting Maroons are likewise excited about big man recruit Carl Tamayo especially after his heads-up plays in his debut with the Gilas Pilipinas men’s team in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

The UP community was quick to roll out the red carpet for the 19-year-old Tamayo after watching him sizzle for 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field in just 10 minutes of play in the national team’s 81-78 squeaker against South Korea on opening day of the meet at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

UP top brass led by University president Danny Concepcion, Chancellor Fidel Nemenzo, College of Human Kinetics Dean Kiko Diaz, and Maroons team manager and top supporter Jonvic Remulla watched the game together and agreed Tamayo is definitely going to be the cornerstone of the school’s varsity squad.

Congratulatory messages were given by the alumni that also included Philippine Rowing Association president Patrick Gregorio, to the former UAAP Finals MVP, who was surprised but nonetheless elated, with the words of encouragement given to him.

“Carl were so proud of you, we were all watching. You did a heck of a job,” said Remulla, who is also current governor of Cavite.

“Welcome to UP.”

Remulla then warned the big man, a former top high school prospect from National University-Nazareth School, about allowing himself to be recruited by other schools.

“Hayup ka, huwag kang magpapanakaw sa iba,” he said in jest, drawing laughter from the UP officials.

But they wished Tamayo, who won back-to-back UAAP juniors titles with the Bullpups, well. The UP community, no doubt, can’t wait to see him in his Fighting Maroons jersey.

“Mabuhay ka Carl! UP Fight!,” they chorused.

