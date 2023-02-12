UP coach hoping Francis Lopez eligibility issue would be cleared soon

IT remains unclear if Francis Lopez can suit up in the UAAP for University of the Philippines with his status as amateur in question, but coach Goldwin Monteverde is hoping the Gilas guard would be given the green light.

Lopez never got to play in the US-based professional league Overtime Elite but did sign a contract, and reportedly got paid partially.

With former Rookie of the Year and Gilas standout Carl Tamayo heading overseas, Monteverde keeps his fingers crossed Lopez would regain amateur status.

"I hope [Francis] could really play ... [because] this kid has a lot of potential. Being able to play sa UAAP will really give him more exposure and kumbaga, he will really improve more," the multi-titled coach told ex-PSC commissioner Noli Eala in his Power & Play program.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

"He's a very competitive guy. Nakasama ko siya before sa Gilas and nakita ko how competitive he is, how he works. Ganung klaseng mga player talaga would really help the team for whatever goals we have sa Season 86."

The 19-year-old 6-foot-5 Lopez has also played for clubs such as Strong Group in the Dubai International Basketball Championship.

"Si Francis naman, ever since noong nakita namin siya maglaro, he's really an explosive player. I feel that he would [bring] a big impact to the team. Very versatile siya eh, he could play maybe as a 3 or as a 4, so in any of these positions, he will give you an advantage," said Monteverde, who is also among Chot Reyes' Gilas deputies.

Eala, a former commissioner of the PBA, says it would be good to have a player of Lopez’s talent in the UAAP.

"I don't know about the contractual matters [and] his status as a pro but definitely, Francis Lopez is a guy na dapat mapanood ng mga collegiate fans."