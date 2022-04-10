UP coach not reading too much into Maroons' six-game win streak

EVEN before the UAAP Season 84 started, coach Goldwin Monteverde knew that he had a special group of players at University of the Philippines.

And after the first round, the new coach isn't far wrong with the Fighting Maroons currently sitting at second place with their 6-1 win-loss record.

It's definitive proof that all of the hardwork that UP has done in the offseason, from the recruitment front to the bubble practices, are all worth it as it positions itself as a legitimate threat to Ateneo's dynasty.

For Monteverde, it really starts with the mindset of his players.

"Actually siguro yung approaching every game with the same manner and preparing for every game," he said. "It doesn't matter kung ano yung standing namin, whether kung naka-ilang panalo na kami. Ang importante every time we go out for a game, talagang lahat preparadong lumaban."

Zav Lucero, after a slow start to his UAAP career, has settled in in his new home in Diliman as he leads the league in scoring with 15.3 points and has positioned himself among the frontrunners in the MVP conversation.

The same could be said for Joel Cagulangan who leads the league with his 4.4 assists per game, and for Carl Tamayo as well with the Gilas Pilipinas stalwart being as good as advertised.

Veteran Ricci Rivero has also provided that early lift for the Fighting Maroons despite struggling in the last three games of the first round, while CJ Cansino, Malick Diouf, and James Spencer have all been valuable contributors to UP's cause.

It's no surprise that after that season-opening hiccup against Ateneo, UP has been on a tear, winning six straight games to match its longest winning streak in two decades.

It was way back in 2004 when the Fighting Maroons had a similar, with Marvin Cruz, Jireh Ibanez, Nestor David, and Abby Santos conniving under coach Lito Vergara in a 0-6 start to the season.

That UP team threatened to make it to the Final Four only to lose its next game against La Salle before finishing the season at an even 7-7 standing at fifth place.

Historic as this current stretch is for UP, Monteverde urged his wards not to read too much into it, reminding the Fighting Maroons to stay the course.

"Eventually kung nagkakaroon ng streak, nangyayari na lang yun dahil sa desire namin maglaro talaga at ibigay yung best namin for the team," Monteverde said.

