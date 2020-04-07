UP Maroons 'bonfire' team Zoom-ed back in time and it's hilarious

ANYONE can dream, right?

Members of the 2014 University of the Philippines team - remember that ragtag crew which ended a 27-game losing streak and celebrated that win with a bonfire - couldn't help but compare themselves to last year's Maroons side.

Mikee Reyes, who hosted a Zoom session that reunited members of that team, raised the question to his peers as they willingly paired themselves on who will defend whom in a theoretical game against the last batch of the Fighting Maroons.

The result? It was hilarious.

"Noong panahon natin, di naman tayo nag-man-to-man. Puro zone lang tayo noon," said Mo Gingerich, who now works as an assistant to UP head coach Bo Perasol. "Wala tayong pag-asa pag tao-tao."

And here is the list they came up with.

Kobe Paras will be defended by Gingerich, while Ricci Rivero will have Agustini Amar across him.

Juan Gomez de Liano will draw Reyes, although the Maroons guard turned TV commentator did gave a playful disclaimer and said, "Sa payabangan lang."

Bright Akhuetie will be guarded by Andrew Harris, Jun Manzo will have Jarrell Lim on him, and Jaybie Mantilla drew Diego Dario.

Javi Gomez de Liano and Will Gozum both drew the name of Mark Juruena, James Spencer will have Dave Moralde on him, and David Murrell will be facing JR Gallarza on the defensive end.

Rounding out the matchups were Gelo Vito on Noah Webb, Henry Asilum on Jaydee Tungcab, Darwish Bederi on Jboy Gob, Kyles Lao on Janjan Jaboneta, Martin Pascual on Jerson Prado, and Carlo Escalambre on Pio Longa.

Fun as the activity was, the Season 77 side knows that they're no match against the Season 82 team in a best-of-seven series.

"Wala, 0-4 tayo doon," Reyes said, to which Gingerich responded: "Si Juan, mag-40 kay Mikee."

Lim, meanwhile, was more optimistic, responding, "1-4, kasi tiwala ako kay coach Mo na babantayan niya si Kobe."

Dario, on the other hand, was more snarky in his remark, saying, "Pag na-shoot na ni Mikee yung free throw, panalo tayo."